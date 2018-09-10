Ciara Ray.jpg

Ciara A. Ray, 4000 block of West Olive Street, Milwaukee, Obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.

