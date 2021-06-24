Ciandre N Mangum Jun 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ciandre N Mangum, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Jumping Officer Bail Criminal Law Felony Elude Racine Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 24 14 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…