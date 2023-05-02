RACINE — North Pointe Ministries, the combined ministries of United Lutheran Church and North Pointe United Methodist Church, will host a Health and Safety Fair for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the fellowship hall of the church, 3825 Erie St.

The purpose of the fair is to connect community members to a variety of resources that can help them keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.

The fair will feature representatives from community groups including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Health Care Network, Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), Racine/Kenosha FoodWIse Program, Northside Food Pantry, Lead-Free Racine, Racine Public Library, Racine Family YMCA, Racine Senior Center, Exercise with Wendy and the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

Individuals will also be on hand to provide information on healthcare power of attorney, to check adult blood pressure and to demonstrate how to handle a choking emergency. A small stage will feature periodic music, dance and exercise demonstrations.

In addition to providing information on home fire safety, the Racine Fire Department will also have a fire truck and an ambulance parked outside.