Church to host Music Re-Imagined Concert April 24

RACINE — Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church will present a Music Re-Imagined Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 24, virtually via Zoom.

Three OBUUC musical acts will be featured. Doug Club will perform jazz interpretations. Classical music will be presented by pianist Anna Kojovic-Frodl with special guest Darlene Rivest on violin. The finale of the evening will be Bill Garvey and his bluegrass band, Freshwater.

Pre-concert zoom "doors" open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person and can be ordered by Friday by sending an email to churchoffice@obuuc.org (include names and phone number). A zoom link will be emailed upon receipt of payment. For more information, call the church office at 262-634-0659.

