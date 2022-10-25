Church to host giveaway day Oct. 29

RACINE — Faith Christian Fellowship, 1200 Racine St., will hold a giveaway day from noon to 2 p.m. today.
Items to be given away include coats, gloves, hats, clothing, household goods and gift bags. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served.
