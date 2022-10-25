 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Church to host giveaway day Oct. 29

  • 0

RACINE — Faith Christian Fellowship, 1200 Racine St., will hold a giveaway day from noon to 2 p.m. today.

Items to be given away include coats, gloves, hats, clothing, household goods and gift bags. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News