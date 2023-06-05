Church festivals are back with summer fun:

Racine County

Bohemian Festival

June 9-11: Presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. John Nepomuk Church on the St. John grounds, 1903 Green St., Racine. 4-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Friday fish fry ($12), Saturday traditional pork dinner ($13), live music, games for all ages, silent auction, raffle, bake and white elephant sales. Live music lineup: Friday, Fall Hazard, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Mean Jake, 7-10 p.m.; Sunday, All the Kings Men, noon-3 p.m.

Greek Festival

June 23-25: Greek Orthodox Church Kimissis Tis Theotokou, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, Racine. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. Greek food; Greek wines and beers; Miller and Pepsi products; Greek Café with Greek coffee and frappes; Greek pastries; Greek Marketplace; cooking demonstrations; Greek music by Alpha Tunes; Kimissis Dance Troupe; church tours Sat.-Sun.; carnival rides and games. Call 262-632-5682 or go to Kimissis.org.

Armenian Picnic

June 25: Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. St. Hagop Armenian Church hosts the annual picnic featuring marinated beef kebab and chicken dinners, sarma (stuffed grape leaves), penelee (cheese puffs), khurabia (butter cookies), other Armenian delicacies and pastries. Live Armenian music and dancing, children’s entertainment, cash raffle.

St. Lucy Festival

July 7-9: St. Lucy Catholic Church grounds, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine. 4-11 p.m. Fri., 2-11 p.m. Sat., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, food, bingo, kids games, rummage sale, silent auction, bakery, meat sweepstakes, crafts, raffle with $9,000 in prizes. Friday fish fry, 4-7 p.m., $12; Sunday mostaccioli and meatball dinner, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., $12. Live music lineup: Friday, Rebel Grace (country Rock), 7-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, Doo Wop Jukebox (formerly Doo Wop Daddies), 2-5:30 p.m., and Mount Olive (80s cover), 7-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, Southbound (southern rock), noon-3:30 p.m., and Chicago Tribute Anthology (Chicago tribute), 5:30-8 p.m. Free shuttle 3:30 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. from Elmwood Plaza. Go to stlucychurch.org.

Armenian Fest

Aug. 6: St. Mesrob Armenian Church grounds, 4605 Erie St., Racine. Noon-5 p.m. Free. Assortment of Armenian foods and pastries, dancing and music by Mideast Beat, Armenian market and bookstore, church tours, fun for children.

St. Rita Festival

Aug. 17-20: St. Rita Catholic Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Carnival rides with wristband specials, Friday fish fry, Saturday chicken dinner, live music, food trucks, craft fair, games, basket raffle, meat raffle, super raffle. Live music lineup: Thursday — Matt Meyer, 5-8 p.m. Friday — Rebel Grace, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Mean Jake, 3-6 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7 p.m. Sunday — Our House, 12:30-4 p.m., and Full Flavor, 4:30 p.m. Go to st-ritas.org.

St. Louis Parish Festival

Aug. 19-20: St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 7-10 p.m. Sat. (outdoor Mass at 5:30 p.m.), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, OMG BBQ food truck, raffles, free children’s activities, tractor parade and blessing, farmer’s market, bake and plant sale, craft booths, roasted corn, Sunday Taste of Italy dinner (11 a.m.-2 p.m.), Sunday live voice auction at 1 p.m. Live music lineup: Saturday — Larry Lynn, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Cork N Classics, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Northcape Express, 2-6 p.m. Go to http://stlouisparishwi.com/festival.

Serb Fest

Sept. 2-3: St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

St. Charles Fall Festival

Sept. 23-24: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $14. Go to ourblcc.org/our-events.

Kenosha County

Mount Carmel Festival

July 14-16: Columbus Park, 22nd Avenue and 54th Street, Kenosha. 6-11 p.m. Fri., 4-11 p.m. Sat., 2-9:45 p.m. Sun. Free. Friday music by The Chevelles at 6 p.m. and Heartless at 9 p.m.; Saturday music by Vinyl Remix at 5 p.m. and Jersey Girls at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday music by Yesterday’s Children at 3 p.m. and Tailspin at 6:30 p.m. Homemade spaghetti dinner Fri.-Sat. 4-8 p.m.; other food available; games for all ages. Sunday procession at 1 p.m. through neighborhood.

St. Therese Festival

July 21-23: St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church grounds, 2020 91st St., Kenosha. 5-10 p.m. Fri., 5-10 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, food (including the Italian combo and homemade desserts), Friday fish fry, crafts for sale, children’s activities, raffles, Sunday car show and bean bag toss tournament. Go to https://st-therese-kenosha.org.

Picnic in Paris

July 29: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church grounds, 1501 172nd St., Paris (Highway D just north of Highway 142). Noon-9 p.m. Free. Car show, noon-4 p.m. Music by The Chevelles, noon-4 p.m., and The Hat Guys, 6-9 p.m. Features a ticket drop, silent auction, country store, “white elephant” and a linen booths, children’s games, raffles, food. The specialty food item is the schaum tortes.

St. Peter’s Festival

Aug. 4-6: St. Peter’s Catholic Church grounds, 2224 30th Ave., Kenosha. 4-10 p.m. Fri., 3-11 p.m. Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, grand raffle, food, Friday fish fry, kugelis. Live music lineup: Friday, Bound for Branson, 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, Eddie Butts Band, 7:15-10:45 p.m.; Sunday, The Britins, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary Parish Festival