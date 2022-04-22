Arriving in Northern IL and Southeastern WI on Saturday April 23rd! Please meet Chunk, a 14 pound 3 month old... View on PetFinder
Da'Shaun Brown, who led the St. Catherine's High School football team to the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, is facing serious charges.
A teen who was arrested for homicide when he was 14 years old pleaded not guilty to the charge in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday; judge rules against sending the case to juvenile court.
A woman suffered serious injuries after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle in the 6900 block of Highway 50 early Sunday.
RACINE — Two Racine men have been accused of an attempted armed robbery that occurred Saturday on Douglas Avenue.
RACINE — A heavy police presence was spotted early Monday afternoon near the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Maple Street.
Former employee of Caledonia ordered to pay $364,280 in restitution in theft case following a hearing in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.
The sex offender, one of two men who nearly had been allowed to live near Jellystone Campground and who has been in custody for most of his adult life, quickly moved to Oregon after his Chapter 980 commitment was lifted.
Walworth District Attorney's Office files criminal complaints against 11 suspects as part of drug investigation.
Officials in Racine County believe a 69-year-old man who died after being found floating in Tichigan Lake was assembling a boat dock outside his home before he ended up in the water.
Jellystone Park continues to expand on its 222-acre site. This business is to construct an almost 3,000 square-foot bathhouse and recreational center building, almost 2,000 square-foot in-ground pool and expanded pool decking located at the park, 8425 Highway 38.
