All seemed relatively ordinary at the University of Wisconsin’s first full-pad practice of fall camp Thursday, until coach Paul Chryst’s daily addressing of his team ended in loud, colorful language that grabbed the attention of everyone on the field.
The message? Outside chatter surrounding the Badgers’ program doesn’t matter, and it’s up to those on the team to take advantage of opportunities the upcoming season presents.
“He’s one of those coaches that would never let us settle,” UW running back Chris James said afterward. "He’s never going to let us be complacent, and if he sees us getting too relaxed, too comfortable, he’s going to get off on us, and that’s exactly what he did today.
"One of the quotes that we have, I think (inside linebacker) T.J. Edwards said today, was in order to do something that we’ve never done, we have to do something that we’ve never done. And that’s getting out of doing something comfortable. We have to do something that’s going to challenge us every day. If we go out here every day and you’re extremely comfortable, that means you’re in too much of a routine. You’re not grinding. Those are just words, but it’s our choice to really bring those words to life."
The Badgers enter this season, which kicks off against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 at Camp Randall Stadium, with more hype than they’ve amassed in some time.
Following last season’s record-breaking, 13-win season, UW ranks seventh in the preseason Amway Coaches poll, while one Associated Press poll voter already wrote about his reasons for voting the Badgers as the No. 1 team in the country. A Cleveland.com survey in July saw 14 of 28 Big Ten writers predict UW to end its season in the College Football Playoff.
"Coach is one of those guys where, he never wants us to see that we’re anywhere near that ceiling,” James said. "He’s always, 'OK, you guys had a good day, but you guys have to keep going.' And I love about him the most because he never lets us settle for mediocrity or anything like that. That’s what he was getting us on, telling us, today was a good practice, but tomorrow’s got to be a better practice."
The Badgers return plenty of talent from a special 2017 season but also continue to work in a handful of young, inexperienced players during camp — particularly on defense, where they must replace seven starters.
With just more than three weeks until the Badgers’ opening game, Chryst and company know it takes much more than preseason acknowledgments and past performance to meet lofty internal and external expectations.
“We do have potential, but there’s still room for improvement,” James said. "There’s a reason why we’re out here getting better every day. There’s a reason why we’re out here practicing. We’re not perfect."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.