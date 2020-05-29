Chryst, Badgers staying flexible in return to training

Paul Chryst may have been sitting on a deck chair when he said it, but the University of Wisconsin football coach is keeping on his toes.

College football as a whole has a heap of questions to answer this summer as the NCAA and its members navigate putting on a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When can players safely return to campus for workouts? When can full teams get together for training camps? Will fans be in attendance when games start? If so, how many?

During a video webcast Thursday evening, Chryst addressed some of these topics and noted that these types of challenges, while unprecedented, give him a sense of excitement.

“I think it’s something that I get energy from. Give us the ground rules, and then it’s our job to make it work,” Chryst said. “The adjustment part is huge. If you didn’t feel that, I think kids would’ve struggled going into this experience. We talk about, ‘Take advantage of the day. You don’t know what’s coming but make the most of it. Focus on the things you can control and then react accordingly.’ We didn’t have to start talking (about) that to them now — from the moment they walk in, that’s our world and that’s their world.

“Whatever it is, we’ll adjust to it.”