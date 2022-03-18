 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christopher T. Taylor

Christopher Taylor

Christopher T. Taylor, 1000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.

