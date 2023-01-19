 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christopher R. Frederick

Christopher R. Frederick, 500 block of Park View Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), neglecting a child (consequence is emotional damage), criminal damage to property.

