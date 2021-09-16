 Skip to main content
Christopher M Moore
Christopher M Moore

Christopher Moore

Christopher (aka Jackpot) M Moore, 2000 block of Golf Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), theft of movable property (special facts, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, obstructing an officer, stalking (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

