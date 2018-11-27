Christopher J.D. Mitchell, 28, 8362 block of 26th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense, repeater), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (third offense, repeater), operate a motor vehicle while revoked (repeater).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Storm headed for Racine; Blizzard warning in effect tonight
-
A case study: How marijuana legalization has affected Medford, Oregon
-
Mount Pleasant police find drugs at rowdy motel party
-
Analysis names Racine as third worst in U.S. for black Americans
-
Racine declares snow emergency; Monday's Journal Times delivery may be delayed
promotion
An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine.
Tell us what you think
Should Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential primary move from April to March?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.