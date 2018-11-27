112718-Mitchell-MUG.jpg

Christopher J.D. Mitchell, 28, 8362 block of 26th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense, repeater), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (third offense, repeater), operate a motor vehicle while revoked (repeater).

