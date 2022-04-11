 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christopher George Reitzenstein

Christopher George Reitzenstein, 100 block of South Summereset Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

