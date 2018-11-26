CALEDONIA — A Christmas Gift Boutique and Bake Sale will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Caledonia Historical Village, Five Mile Road and Highway 38. A sneak preview will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.
The boutique features a variety of handmade gifts created by artist Sherry Lou, including jewelry, chainsaw carvings, shattered glass art and vintage repurposed décor. Christmas décor, woodcarvings, quilts and a photo booth will also be available. The bake sale offers a variety of Christmas cookies and other baked goods.
New this year will be a live Nativity Friday and Saturday.
This event is part of the Caledonia Historical Society fundraising activities to support the village.
