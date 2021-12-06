 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christmas event for children of veterans

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Post 310 and stuffed toys

Members of American Legion Post 310 donated stuffed toys and a $1,500 donation for the Christmas for kids of veterans event.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and American Legion Post 310 is presenting a Christmas for kids of veterans event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Veterans Outreach offices, 1624 Yout St.

Children can get their picture with Santa and will receive a Christmas gift. The event is for children and grandchildren of veterans. A registration form must be submitted by Dec. 15. Registration forms can be picked up at 1624 or 1609 Yout St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call Zach Zdroik at 262-221-8350.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News