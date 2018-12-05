The St. Louis Cardinals struck gold in their search for a big hitter, acquiring slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Eager to push for the playoffs after a three-year absence, St. Louis sent pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick to Arizona.
A six-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner at 31, Goldschmidt was among the top players available in the trade market. He hit .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs last season.
"We've been busy this offseason working to upgrade our lineup, and today we are excited to announce the acquisition of one of the game's premier players," Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement.
Goldschmidt has a $14.5 million salary next year, receives a $1 million assignment bonus for the trade and will be eligible for free agency after next season. The Cardinals have a history of acquiring top hitters and then signing them to long-term deals, including Mark McGwire and Matt Holliday.
St. Louis went 88-74 last season and felt it needed a boost in the middle of a lineup that includes Matt Carpenter, Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina to compete with the likes of Milwaukee and the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. The Cardinals' postseason drought is their longest since 1997-99.
College football
Five University of Wisconsin football players earned Associated Press All-Big Ten first-team honors when the teams were released Wednesday, including the only unanimous selection in the conference.
Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was a first-team pick by all 27 voters after he also earned consensus first-team honors by the league's coaches and media last week. He also won the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year Award.
Left guard Michael Deiter, center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Beau Benzschawel and inside linebacker T.J. Edwards were the other first-team selections, while right tackle David Edwards earned a spot on the second team.
UW's five first-team selections trailed only Michigan's seven. Five members of the Wolverine's defense, which ranks first nationally in total defense, earned a first-team nod.
Taylor's 1,989 rushing yards led the nation this season, and his 165.8 rushing yards per game were nearly 20 more than any other player in the country.
• New York Giants safety and leading tackler Landon Collins is going to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
Colorado hired Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker as its football coach Wednesday after he helped rebuild the Bulldogs into a national contender.
Tucker receives a five-year, $14.75 million contract under a deal that's pending approval from the board of regents. He starts immediately and won't coach Georgia in the Sugar Bowl against Texas on New Year's Day.
The 46-year-old Tucker replaces Mike MacIntyre, who was fired with a game remaining in the season and the team mired in a six-game skid. The Buffaloes lost their final game under interim coach Kurt Roper to miss a bowl berth for a second straight season.
• Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury was named Clay Helton's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Southern California on Wednesday.
Kingsbury is considered one of the top offensive minds in football despite being fired by Texas Tech on Nov. 25. He went 35-40 in six seasons in charge of his alma mater, but the Red Raiders consistently had one of the nation's most dynamic offenses.
Pro football
The Denver Broncos lost leading wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to a ruptured left Achilles tendon. He was hurt in a non-contact drill at the beginning of practice.
The Broncos quickly claimed wide receiver Andre Holmes off waivers from Buffalo, giving them a seventh-year veteran to go with their four remaining receivers, all of whom made their NFL debuts this season.
• Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he is "really close to 100 percent" and expects to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night after missing the past two games because of a right shoulder injury.
Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics is turning to bankruptcy in an attempt to ensure its survival.
The embattled organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in an effort to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces and to avoid its potential demise at the hands of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
USA Gymnastics filed the petition in Indianapolis, where it is based. It faces 100 lawsuits representing over 350 athletes in various courts across the country who blame the group for failing to supervise Larry Nassar, a team doctor accused of molesting them. Nassar, 55, worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University for decades. He is serving effective life sentences for child porn possession and molesting young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.