Christmas at the Mansions tours available
0 comments

Christmas at the Mansions tours available

  • 0

RACINE — Tours of three historic mansions will be featured in an event called Christmas at the Mansions from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Visitors will tour the Racine Masonic Center (former Durand Mansion), 1012 Main St.; The Christmas House, 116 10th St., and The Lochnaiar Inn, 1121 Lake Ave. All are within walking distance of each other and will be decorated for Christmas.

People can start the tour at any of the locations. Admission is $15 or $5 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Proceeds go to local charities.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News