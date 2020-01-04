Christmas at the Mansions tours available

RACINE — Tours of three historic mansions will be featured in an event called Christmas at the Mansions from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Visitors will tour the Racine Masonic Center (former Durand Mansion), 1012 Main St.; The Christmas House, 116 10th St., and The Lochnaiar Inn, 1121 Lake Ave. All are within walking distance of each other and will be decorated for Christmas.

People can start the tour at any of the locations. Admission is $15 or $5 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Proceeds go to local charities.

