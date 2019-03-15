Christina M. Holman, 6400 block of 37th Ave., Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Taxpayers have spent more than $225 million on roads around Foxconn
-
UGHS soccer player allegedly asked girls as young as 13 for nude photos, sex
-
Teen boy shot while reportedly buying drugs
-
Betsy Ade and son talk about experience on 'The Voice'
-
Scanner: Police respond to reported robbery at Wells Fargo Bank
promotion
An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Tell us what you think
Should women be required to register for the draft as men are?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.