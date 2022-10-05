Christina Higa, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.
Christina Higa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Foul play is not suspected.
One man was non-fatally shot Saturday night on Racine's north side, the Racine Police Department said.
A Kenosha man died in a single-car crash near Union Grove Sunday night; alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon.
Union Grove man allegedly stole $16,000 worth of copper wire from We Energies, then sold it for $1,763
The man reportedly was trying to get his car back after it was repossessed.
According to estimates, the drugs she possessed would be worth more than $50,000 on the street.
It'll be a Halloween trick-or-treat this year!
A woman, charged with a felony for allegedly allowing her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall, was found incompetent for a second time and proceedings in the case were suspended during a competency hearing held Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking
Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.
54-year-old Sturtevant man allegedly hit bicyclist with his car in Racine County, struck a 'Keep Right' sign
Alcohol may have been involved.
How the love two career educators have for their son brought a new, safe gymnasium for kids on the spectrum to the Racine area.