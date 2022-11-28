 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian rock band Cloverton to perform in Racine

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Cloverton

RACINE — The Christian rock band Cloverton will present a concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with free admission.

Without the help of a record label, Cloverton propelled onto the Christian music scene in 2011 as the first ever Rock the Camp contest winners. Soon after, Cloverton scored the number one most downloaded song in the history of KLOVE radio for their first single, "Take Me into the Beautiful." It also charted at number 12 on the overall Christian Billboard top 25.

The Manhattan-based band followed up that effort with a Christmas rendition of Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah,” reaching millions of viewers (YouTube) in just weeks while climbing to the number one slot on iTunes and being featured on CNN, The Blaze (Glenn Beck) and other media outlets. The band would go on to record and release albums and EPs. For more, go to clovertonmusic.com.

A hot chocolate bar and Christmas cookies will follow the concert.

