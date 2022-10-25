 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian John Persinske

Christian John Persinske, 400 block of North 6th Street, Waterford, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.

