Christian John Persinske, 400 block of North 6th Street, Waterford, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
A Racine man was allegedly found with 466.6 grams of marijuana in a vehicle. He faces a felony charge.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.
The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint out of Kenosha the day prior to the crash. The suspect, when being arrested after the crash, allegedly gave a fake name and started rapping.
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his m…
There’s a strong Racine County flavor in the WIAA football playoffs, with eight of the nine county teams having qualified for the postseason F…
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
The RPD released a mugshot of Crishawn Clemons, 28, of the 1900 block of Green Street, on Thursday, identifying him as a suspect in the March 13 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Eugene "JR" Henderson.
Meet the "impossibly talented" artist from Rochester who tried selling his talents everywhere from schools to funeral homes before hitting on the idea of recreating the biggest names in Hollywood in vivid depictions, all drawn by hand.