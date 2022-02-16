Christian D. Scott, 100 block of Burlington Street, Burlington, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
The former Green Bay Packers All-Pro was at his in-laws' house when he answered the door and a fellow member of the Packers alumni was there, wearing his Pro Football Hall of Fame member gold blazer.
A man shot and wounded five people in Racine early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.
Errors in paperwork and in the transfer from one facility to another allowed Marcus Ward, 17, to be released from custody even though he still had a $100,000 bond unpaid. He was rearrested Monday.
Jaramillo's Home Cook'n's most popular dishes include traditional birria and steak tacos, but Reuben also whips up tacos al pastor — pork tacos made with a spicy sauce topped with pineapples.
A man in Mount Pleasant accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun on Emmertsen Road Friday afternoon.
James Hamilton, a 31-year-old who was shot to death in his own home in Racine last fall, may have been involved in a shootout with the suspects prior to his death.
Two people were shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street.
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
All five voters improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address.
A Lego-loving couple from Racine's north side has opened up a "brick"-and-mortar store, selling what they're passionate about. "This is a store for everybody," said a co-owner of Wiscobricks.
