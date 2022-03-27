Choral symphonic concert April 9 at Carthage

KENOSHA — A choral symphonic concert in collaboration with local musicians will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Each year, the Carthage Choir invites members of local high schools to perform a major choral work that has been historically significant in music. Past works have included Beethoven’s monumental “Mass in C Major” and “Psalm 42” by Felix Mendelssohn. This is a collaborative event that takes dedication, hard work and skill from all the musicians involved. The combined choirs rehearse and perform with a full symphony orchestra.