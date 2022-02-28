Choral Arts Society to present 'Greatest Hits' concert March 19

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society will present a "Greatest Hits" concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

This retrospective of the most popular and beloved music CAS has performed through the years will have something for every taste — 18th through 21st century, sacred, secular, classical, popular and the Great American Songbook.

The program was selected to bring back works that have had special meaning for performers and listeners alike. Fiery and dramatic pieces like “Dies Irae” from Mozart’s "Requiem" and “O Fortuna” from Orff’s "Carmina Burana" will be balanced by peaceful and ethereal selections such as “How Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place” from Brahms’s "Requiem," “The Lord is My Shepherd” from John Rutter’s "Requiem" and “Great Trees” by contemporary composer Malcolm Dalglish with poetry by Wendell Berry.

Composer-in-residence Karel Suchy’s “Alleluia for Love,” based on the songs of Solomon from the Bible, contributes a little spicy romance. Classic songs like “What a Wonderful World,” “Over the Rainbow” and “Say It with Music” add sentimental and nostalgic elements.

Advance tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Student tickets cost $5. Advance tickets are available at Personal Touch Florists, 5445 Spring St., or go to choralartsonline.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0