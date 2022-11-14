Choral Arts Society presents 'Lessons & Carols' concert

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will present its 30th annual "Lessons & Carols" concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

For 30 years, people have come back again and again to experience the hope, joy, wonder, love and peace of the Christmas story. This year’s presentation will feature selections with American connections. Carols old and new combined with traditional readings take us from the creation through prophecy, birth, wise men’s journey and the unfolding mystery of the incarnation. Attendees are invited to listen, sing along and share the holiday spirit as CAS honors this revered tradition of song and the spoken word.

This program will feature music from U.S. composers and poets. American composers Randall Thompson, Paul Manz, as well as a gospel presentation by the duo of Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory, will bring a uniquely local flavor to this traditional English presentation. Familiar carols will have a fresh makeover by the innovative Jackson Berkey, arranger and keyboard player for the famous Manheim Steamroller.

“I love the Lessons and Carols program,” said founding CAS member Win Germanotta. “This year’s musical selections with so many American composers gives this cherished Christmas tradition a special flavor. It’s always touching to hear the Christmas story interwoven with music that brings out another level of meaning to those familiar words.” Germanotta has sung with the CAS for more than 35 years.