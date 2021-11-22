Choral Arts Society presents 'Lessons and Carols'

RACINE COUNTY — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin will make its long-anticipated return to in-person concerts with the perennial favorite, "Lessons and Carols."

CAS will offer two performances — at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 715 College Ave., Racine. Masks will be required.

The audience will be treated to inspirational music including familiar carols such as “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” jazz inspired “Evening Prayer” by popular contemporary composer Ola Gjeilo featuring Patricia Backhaus and Patricia Badger on trumpet, and an ethereal setting of William Blake’s poem, “The Lamb” by British composer John Tavener. The Service of Nine Lessons and Carols had its Kings College, Cambridge, premiere in 1818 and has become a beloved tradition worldwide.

Advance tickets cost $15 or $12 for seniors and are available at Personal Touch Florists, 5445 Spring St.; online at choralartsonline.org; or call 262-634-3250. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Student tickets cost $5.

