Choral Arts Society presents Christmas video

RACINE — "On the Fifth Day of Christmas," a video of Christmas music from past Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin concerts and reflections by the composers, will be featured at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, on the CAS YouTube channel. A video-conference “afterglow” will follow.

This video will present three choral works: Carol Barnett’s “Welcome all Wonders,” Gregory Berg’s “Shepherd’s Gloria” and Christian Jesse’s “There Is No Rose of Such Virtue.” The composers will share their thoughts and perspectives.

“Welcome all Wonders” by accomplished Minnesota composer Carol Barnett was commissioned and premiered by CAS. This 2011 performance features CAS with the Racine Unified Fine Arts children’s chorus. This spirited choral work heralds the birth of Jesus and the bringing of hope. Pealing bells and the singing of angels are brought to mind in majestic sections, yet quieter passages express reverent awe.

Berg is well known in southeastern Wisconsin as a composer, musician, educator and radio host. His “Shepherd’s Gloria” was written specially for CAS, and has added joyful energy to many concerts. The rhythmic music and exuberant lyrics paint a wonderful picture of the announcement of Jesus’s birth.