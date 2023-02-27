RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will present one of its most popular concerts, a Beatles program entitled “A Long and Winding Road,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the EAA Chapter 838 Museum, 3333 N. Green Bay Road.

This highly anticipated show rounds out CAS’s 36th season of presenting live music programs.

In 1962, Ringo Starr joined the Beatles, completing the famous Fab Four. The 2022-23 season marks the 60th anniversary of the forming of this iconic quartet. Lennon and McCartney would go on to write hundreds of the most memorable songs of the 1960s.

CAS will present a program featuring the rich and diversely orchestrated songs of the era’s most popular songwriting duo. Local legends Mark Paffrath and Marvin Dykhuis will lead the way, recreating an unforgettable era in music making. With strings, horns and a full rock band, the CAS will present an evening of music that will be true to the sound the Beatles created in their recording studio.

The program will include such iconic songs as "Eleanor Rigby," "All You Need is Love," "Yesterday," "Blackbird" and "Here Comes The Sun." Early classics, like "Hard Day’s Night," "Michelle" and "I Wanna’ Hold Your Hand" will also be a part of the program, as well as some of the 60’s most epic tunes, "Hey Jude," "The Long and Winding Road" and "Let it Be." Lesser-known gems including "Julia," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" and "There’s A Place." John Lennon’s "Good Night" completes the program.

“We completely sold out our venue the last time we did a Beatles program four years ago," explained CAS director James Schatzman. "We had to turn people away at the door. This year’s program will be even better with an expanded repertoire and additional musicians."