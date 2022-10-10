Choral Arts Society plans first season concert

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin will present “The Spirit Sings,” the first concert of its new season, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

“Throughout history, faith and song have been intimately connected,” said James Schatzman, CAS maestro. “People the world over have found a way to share their spirituality by lifting their voices together in song. Giving voice to our faith has inspired some of the world’s most moving compositions, and this program is filled with them. It’s thrilling and rewarding to be able to present this gift to the community.”

CAS will present a cross-section of western religious expression from around the world — from ancient chants to “that old-time religion,” from European motets to world music to contemporary praise Music. CAS will be joined by the worship team from Light of Christ Church in Kenosha to assist in a set of contemporary worship selections.

Advance tickets cost $18 for adults and $16 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Tickets for children cost $7. For advance tickets, go to https://choralartsonline.org.