Choral Arts Society pays tribute to composer

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will pay tribute to composer Glenn Burleigh (1949-2007) in a "Better Together" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The chorus will perform excerpts from Burleigh’s gospel-inspired works such as "Alpha Mass," "Lamentation" "Celebration" and "Nguzo Saba Suite" plus “Order My Steps” and “Faithful over a Few Things,” accompanied by piano, organ, bass and drums.

Burleigh and CAS enjoyed a very special relationship. This began in 1990 when Burleigh came to Wisconsin for the first performance of "Alpha Mass" with full orchestration. He and CAS artistic director James Schatzman became good friends. Burleigh helped lead CAS rehearsals of his music and made many Wisconsin connections. The highly regarded composer’s upbringing in the black gospel church combined with his classical training laid the foundation for his distinctive musical voice.

Advance tickets cost $15 or $12 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Student tickets cost $5. Advance tickets are available at Personal Touch Florists and online at choralartsonline.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0