Since 1987 Burlington has been hosting a chocolate carnival celebration in Chocolate City U.S.A.! It features rides, food, entertainment and tons of chocolate!
It's typically held over Memorial Day weekend and kicks off the summer festival season for Racine County. Next year's festival is scheduled for May 24-27.
Photos by Megan Burke, The Journal Times 2018 summer photo intern.
