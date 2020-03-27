ChocolateFest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BURLINGTON — The annual west-end staple, ChocolateFest, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Friday.
"It is with deep regret and sadness that the ChocolateFest Executive Committee has made the decision to cancel ChocolateFest for what would have been our 34th event," the release said.
"Due to the national coronavirus pandemic, keeping the public safe is our first priority. Our committee members have been working diligently to produce another great event, but given the recent closures and gathering limits, we have been forced to this unfortunate decision.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment caused, but this is far beyond our control."
The executive committee announced, however, that they "fully intend" to have a community festival in 2021 over Memorial Day Week, May 28-31, 2021.
"We wish to thank our sponsors and everyone who offered suggestions and support, and those who went beyond the call of duty in assisting us during these challenging times," the release, signed by ChocolateFest Operations Committee President Bil Scherrer, said.
A volunteer event
The release went on to say that every person who serves on the ChocolateFest Operations Committee and executive board, as well as each and every person who works in any capacity during ChocolateFest, is a volunteer as there is no paid staff for the event.
In 2019, there were approximately 750 volunteers total. Instead of paying staff, ChocolateFest enters into a contract with a nonprofit group. ChocolateFest pays that group and the group provides the volunteers.
"So you can understand that many of these volunteer groups depend on ChocolateFest each year as part of their budget revenues," the release said. "Life’s Choices, for example, does a marvelous job keeping the grounds tidy. A major portion of their annual revenue is what they receive by working ChocolateFest. They won’t have that this year."
The release asked that those who would have normally attended ChocolateFest to make a donation directly to the organizations that make the festival happen each year, including:
- B*Jazzled
- Boy Scout Troop 336
- Burlington Kiwanis Club
- Burlington Lions Club
- Burlington Rotary Club
- Explorer Post 5100
- Faith Chapel
- Foursis Dance Academy
- Immanuel Church
- Life’s Choices
- Music Matters
- St. Charles Parish
- Waterford High School Choirs
