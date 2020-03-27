ChocolateFest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BURLINGTON — The annual west-end staple, ChocolateFest, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Friday.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that the ChocolateFest Executive Committee has made the decision to cancel ChocolateFest for what would have been our 34th event," the release said.

"Due to the national coronavirus pandemic, keeping the public safe is our first priority. Our committee members have been working diligently to produce another great event, but given the recent closures and gathering limits, we have been forced to this unfortunate decision.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment caused, but this is far beyond our control."

The executive committee announced, however, that they "fully intend" to have a community festival in 2021 over Memorial Day Week, May 28-31, 2021.

"We wish to thank our sponsors and everyone who offered suggestions and support, and those who went beyond the call of duty in assisting us during these challenging times," the release, signed by ChocolateFest Operations Committee President Bil Scherrer, said.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

A volunteer event