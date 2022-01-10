 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chili winter evening and candlelight trail at River Bend

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host the annual chili winter evening and candlelight trail from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

Participants will walk the winter forest trails guided by candlelight and then gather around the fire to enjoy hot cocoa. People can extend their evening to enjoy chili from a pot warming over the open fire.

The candlelight trail is free and open to the public. The chili dinner option costs $18 for ages 11 and older and $10 for children ages 4 to 10. There is no charge of ages 3 and younger. The menu includes chili vegetarian option available), soft drink and s’mores. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Reservations are required; call 262-639-1515 or go to RiverBendRacine.org.

