Chili winter evening and candlelight trail at River Bend

Participants will walk the winter forest trails guided by candlelight and then gather around the fire to enjoy hot cocoa. People can extend their evening to enjoy chili from a pot warming over the open fire.

The candlelight trail is free and open to the public. The chili dinner option costs $18 for ages 11 and older and $10 for children ages 4 to 10. There is no charge of ages 3 and younger. The menu includes chili vegetarian option available), soft drink and s’mores. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Reservations are required; call 262-639-1515 or go to RiverBendRacine.org.