Chili Ice Walk in Downtown Racine Feb. 27
Chili Ice Walk in Downtown Racine Feb. 27

01252020-JT-FIRE_AND_ICE-GSP

Chris Andrews of Milwaukee carves a squirrel with a nut during the Downtown Racine Corp.’s Fire and Ice Festival Jan. 25, 2020.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO BY GREGORY SHAVER

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s Chili Ice Walk will be held throughout Downtown Racine from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. This free community event will feature ice sculpting, chili samplings and a scavenger hunt.

“Embrace the winter and spend a fun day in Downtown," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "I encourage you to shop and dine while down there. These small businesses need your support now more than ever before.”

Ice carving

Professional ice sculptors will be sculpting frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice. They will begin shaping their creations at noon on the sidewalk along Main and Sixth streets. People’s choice voting for best sculpture will take place on the DRC Facebook page after the event. Ice sculptors interested in joining the event should call 262-634-6002.

Chili sampling

Chili can be sampled from these Downtown restaurants: Amos Los Tacos, Blue Rock Lounge, Dewey's Restaurant and Sports Bar, Marci's on Main, Pepi's Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Red Onion Café, Reefpoint Brew House and The Maple Table.

There will also be a competition for best chili and score cards will be available at racinedowntown.com and at the DRC office, 425 Main St. Finished cards can be submitted for a chance to win a prize pack.

Scavenger hunt

A free chili and ice themed scavenger hunt will take place in the windows of more than 20 businesses. There is no cost to participate. Those who complete it will receive a $5 Bonus Bucks certificate to The Maple Table. Official scavenger hunt maps can be picked up at the DRC office between noon and 4 p.m. or at racinedowntown.com beginning Feb. 20.

The Chili Ice Walk is also the last day of Downtown Racine’s Craft Beer Week. Many bars and restaurants will be offering free craft beer samples and discounts on craft beer.

Parking for $2 all day is available at the Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn ramp, 120 Seventh St.

