Chili Ice Walk Feb. 26 has ice sculptures, chili

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s Chili Ice Walk will be held throughout Downtown Racine from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. This free community event will feature ice sculpting, chili samplings and a scavenger hunt.

Professional carvers will sculpt frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice. They will begin shaping their creations at noon on sidewalks throughout downtown. People's choice voting will take place on the DRC Facebook page.

These restaurants will have chili to sample: Reefpoint Brew House, Red Onion Café, Dewey's, Pub on Wisconsin, Marci's on Main, The Maple Table, Blue Rock Lounge, Joey's Yardarm, Harbor Lite Yacht Club, InMoxicated and Captain Mike’s food truck at the Racine Public Library.

There will also be a competition for best chili and score cards will be available at racinedowntown.com and at the DRC office, 425 Main St. Finished cards can be submitted for a chance to win a prize pack.

There will be a chili and ice themed scavenger hunt taking place in the windows of more than 20 businesses. There is no cost to participate. Those who complete it will receive a $5 downtown gift card. Scavenger hunt maps can be picked up at the DRC office beginning Feb. 20. For a map of ice carving and chili sample locations, go to racinedowntown.com.

The Chili Ice Walk is also the last day of Downtown Racine’s Craft Beer Week. Many bars and restaurants will be offering free craft beer samples and discounts on craft beer.

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

