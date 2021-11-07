Chiefs edge Rodgers-less Packers 13-7 in defensive slugfest

The Packers nearly did the same thing when Amari Rodgers muffed another punt early in the second half.

The officials weren’t a whole lot better. They whiffed on the first-half punt — it took the Chiefs challenging the call for it to be reversed — and referee Shawn Smith had to stop the game numerous times to adjust the clock.

It probably would have ruined any offensive flow had the Chiefs and Packers not done it on their own.

The Chiefs, whose high-flying offense has turned heads on the way to three straight AFC title games, went three-and-out on their first two drives of the second half. The Packers also went three-and-out to start the second half, then watched as Love got sacked by Tyrann Mathieu on third down to force a punt on their next possession.

Green Bay finally put together a solid drive early in the fourth quarter, when Love completed seven straight passes. But after back-to-back incompletions, Love threw a pass toward Davante Adams — who was back from his own positive COVID-19 test last week — that was picked off by L’Jarius Sneed near the Kansas City goal line.

The Packers scored on their next drive, but the Chiefs made sure it happened too late to matter.