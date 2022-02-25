Chiefs announce hiring of Matt Nagy, who returns to serve as quarterbacks coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ coaching staff is getting the old band back together.

Or, at least one former member.

A day after Eric Bieniemy’s reported return, the Chiefs announced on Friday the hire of Matt Nagy as senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.

The 43-year-old Nagy originally joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff in 2013 as quarterbacks coach before being promoted in 2016 to offensive coordinator, a position he held for two seasons.

The Chicago Bears hired Nagy in 2018 as their head coach, but he was fired after the team went 6-11 this past season. In four seasons as the Bears’ head coach, Nagy posted a 34-31 record, including a 12-4 mark and the NFC North divisional title in his first season in Chicago.

Back in Kansas City now, Nagy replaces former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who recently left the Chiefs’ coaching staff to become the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator.

Kafka isn’t the only Chiefs assistant coach who has left for another position this year. The Chiefs also lost cornerbacks coach Sam Madison to a similar job with the Miami Dolphins, and linebackers coach Matt House took the defensive coordinator position at LSU.

Bieniemy coached the 2021 season on a one-year contract, but he’s apparently staying put on the Chiefs’ sideline.

Bieniemy, who has held the role of offensive coordinator over the past three seasons, is “definitely returning,” the NFL Network reported Thursday.

The move comes after Bieniemy was once again passed over for vacant head-coaching jobs around the NFL. He’s known to have interviewed with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints recently before both teams hired other candidates.

From 2019 through the recent hiring cycle, Bieniemy has interviewed for head-coaching jobs with at least 15 NFL teams. His inability to secure a head-coaching position as a minority candidate is mentioned in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the league.

Bieniemy joined the Chiefs’ coaching staff in 2013, serving first as their running backs coach before replacing Mike Nagy as offensive coordinator in 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0