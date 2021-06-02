Chicken barbecue and classic cars on tap June 6

YORKVILLE — The Union Grove Lions Club Chicken Barbecue & Car, Van and Motorcycle Show will take place Sunday, June 6, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
Barbecued chicken will be served by the Union Grove Lions Club from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be indoor seating or drive-through carryouts at Gate 6. Tickets cost $10 or $6 for ages 12 and younger. The event includes a Kiwanis Club raffle and music by Spinnin’ Gold DJ.
A Car, Van and Motorcycle Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $10 to register a vehicle; free admission for spectators.
A portion of proceeds go to the Go Frank Go Foundation for children with cancer.
