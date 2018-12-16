KENOSHA — Going just 21 for 57 from the floor, the Carthage College women's basketball team lost to the University of Chicago 68-59 Sunday afternoon at Kenosha. Chicago is ranked seventh among NCAA Division III teams.

Bailey Gilbert of Carthage led all scorers with 19 points and added six rebounds. Autumn Kalis went 3 for 3 from beyond the arch and scored 15 points while Madie Kaelber added 12. Maggie Berigan led all players with four blocks, and contributed five rebounds in the contest.

Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward added eight points for the Lady Reds (5-4]. Chicago improved to 7-1.

The Lady Reds face UW-Stevens Point at the Berg Gymnasium in Stevens Point Thursday at 7 p.m.

