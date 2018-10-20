COLUMBUS, Ohio — In just his second game back after a nearly 10-month absence, Corey Crawford showed he is already in top form.
Crawford stopped 37 shots to get his first win since late December, and Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 Saturday night.
Crawford was playing his second game since a season-ending concussion suffered in a win at New Jersey last Dec. 23. He gave up three goals on 30 shots in Chicago's 4-1 loss at home to Arizona on Thursday night.
Crawford said despite his lengthy break, he felt as comfortable as ever in net.
Alex DeBrincat and Marcus Kruger also scored for Chicago, which earned a point for the sixth time in seven games (4-1-2).
Zach Werenski scored for Columbus and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 22 saves.
With the score tied 1-1, the Blue Jackets appeared to take the lead late in the first period when Boone Jenner forced the puck low past Crawford on the left side, but the goal was waved off for pushing the goalie into the net.
Kruger put the Blackhawks ahead for good when he tipped a wrister from Alexander Fortin past Bobrovsky at 7:43 of the third.
Kane then got his sixth goal of the season from the middle of the left circle with 4:14 left, after a costly turnover in the neutral zone by Columbus' Cam Atkinson.
Kane's empty netter with 1:37 remaining capped the scoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.