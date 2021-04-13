Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak

“I saw more guys in the dugout today wearing the face masks,” Alzolay said. “Even to the practice, I saw guys wearing the face masks all the time. I feel that as a group we’re doing a really good job of keeping the distance between each other and following those protocols after this COVID-19 alert we’ve been having for the last three, four days.”

Chicago outfielder Ian Happ said he’s unsure if the COVID-19 cases would lead more players on the team to get vaccinated.

“Everybody is entitled to what they believe,” Happ said “It’s important that we continue having conversations. It’s something that we’ve done a good job of in the clubhouse. I can’t speak to what anybody else is thinking or their opinion.”

Ross said the organization is hoping for the best and planning for the worst. The Cubs avoided any COVID-19 scares last season on their way to the NL Central title.

“We didn’t deal with this last year and feel very fortunate in that way,” Ross said. “You’re worried about the health and well-being of others and I think it hits home every time my phone rings and it’s one of the docs or trainers. Your heart stings. And we’re trying to win ballgames, too.”

