Chenal, Saborn, Seltzner lead Badgers on All-Conference team

The University of Wisconsin had six players make the Associated Press’ All-Big Ten Conference teams, with junior linebacker Leo Chenal, senior linebacker Jack Sanborn and senior guard Josh Seltzner landing on the first team.

The Badgers were fourth in the conference with six players on the first or second teams. Iowa (nine), Ohio State (eight) and Michigan (seven) finished ahead of UW in number of honorees.

UW had running back Braelon Allen, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and tight end Jake Ferguson make the second team. UW (8-4) will play Arizona State (8-4) in the Las Vegas Bowl at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

Chenal leads the Badgers and is second in the conference with 106 tackles despite missing the first two games after contracting COVID-19. His seven sacks are a team-high, as are his 17 tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in the league in sacks and second in tackles for loss, but he had the most tackles for loss per game (1.7) in the Big Ten.

Sanborn is UW’s second-leading tackler (88). He has a career-high 14½ tackles for loss and he recorded 3½ sacks. His four quarterback hurries are tied for second for UW, and he recovered a fumble in a loss to Notre Dame.

Seltzner started 11 games, helping an offensive line that powered the No. 2 rushing offense in the conference. He had second-highest PFF grade among Big Ten guards at 82.0.

Allen finished third in the conference in yards per game (100.8) and fourth in total rushing yards (1,109). He finished fourth among running backs with 12 rushing touchdowns despite not being a featured back until the fifth game of the season.

Benton produced 24 tackles, including five for loss and 2½ sacks, while also recovering two fumbles and breaking up two passes this season.

Ferguson led the Badgers in catches for the second season in a row with 43 and finished with 417 yards and two touchdowns. He set a program record by catching a pass in each of his 45 career games despite frequently being double covered.

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker won coach of the year honors, and Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III was co-offensive player of the year and the newcomer of the year. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud shared offensive player of the year honors with Walker III.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the defensive player of the year. He’s a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0