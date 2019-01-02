Christian Pulisic became the most expensive American soccer player in history after completing a transfer to English club Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
Chelsea paid 64 million euros ($73 million) for the 20-year-old United States winger, who will be loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of this season. The German club won’t have to pay Chelsea for the loan.
The fee is easily the biggest paid for an American player, surpassing the reported 20 million euros ($22.5 million) spent by German team Wolfsburg for John Brooks in 2017.
“It was always Christian’s big dream to play in the Premier League,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “That certainly has to do with his American origins, and so it wasn’t possible for us to extend his contract.”
The Hershey, Pennsylvania-native’s contract with Dortmund was due to expire at the end of next season.
College basketball
A former assistant basketball coach for the University of Southern California pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bribery, admitting he accepted $4,100 in cash to steer players at the school to certain financial advisers and business managers.
Tony Bland’s plea in Manhattan federal court makes it likely he will spend little or no time in prison after he is sentenced April 2.
“On July 29, 2017, I met with others in Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss my participation in the scheme and received a payment of $4,100,” he told U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos.
Bland admitted to federal authorities after his September 2017 arrest that he took a cash payment to steer players to advisers and managers and that he knew it was wrong, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli Mark said.
Bland, 38, of Los Angeles, was among four assistant coaches charged in the crackdown on college basketball recruiting corruption.
Broadcasting
The NBA’s Chicago Bulls, NHL’s Blackhawks and baseball’s White Sox have announced a multiyear media rights deal with NBC Sports Chicago that starts with the 2019-20 season.
The agreement announced Wednesday is pending approval by the NBA, NHL and MLB.
NBC Sports Chicago will show all preseason and regular-season games, and provide first-round postseason coverage for the Bulls and Blackhawks. Under the deal, games will also continue to be streamed on NBCSportsChicago.com and the MyTeams by NBC Sports app.
Hockey
Alex Ovechkin will skip the NHL’s All-Star Weekend in San Jose to get some extra rest and serve an automatic one-game suspension.
The Washington Capitals announced Ovechkin’s decision Wednesday, hours before the league unveiled the full All-Star rosters. The team said the NHL’s leading goal-scorer wants to take advantage of the adjoining bye week to prepare for the second half of the season.
“My body needs a rest,” Ovechkin said after practice Wednesday. The 33-year-old Russian has played in 202 consecutive regular-season games and leads the Capitals with 45 points in 33 games this season.
Washington’s final game before the All-Star break is Jan. 23 at Toronto. The All-Star game is Jan. 26, and the Capitals don’t play again until Feb. 1 against Calgary.
National Football League
Mike Tomlin doesn’t want to say Antonio Brown bailed on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The longtime head coach is not ruling it out either.
The star wide receiver went radio silent in the days before the team’s regular-season finale against Cincinnati last Sunday, in essence abandoning the club in what Tomlin described as its “darkest hour.”
Though Brown did make a cameo appearance on the sideline — rocking a fur coat — as the Steelers edged the Bengals , he vanished before the final gun and did not show up on Monday for exit interviews and to clear out his locker.
Tomlin said Brown arrived at practice last Wednesday reporting discomfort in his lower body. The team gave Brown the day off, did so again on Thursday. On Friday, Tomlin sent Brown home to rest and suggested he get an MRI on the banged up knee.
Tomlin did not hear from Brown on Saturday to get an update. When Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, reached out on Sunday morning to tell Tomlin that Brown was available to play, Tomlin “drew a line in the sand” and said Brown could best serve the Steelers by cheering on the sideline.
While Tomlin demurred when asked during his season-ending news conference on Wednesday if Brown “quit,” the longtime head coach offered little in defense of the perennial Pro Bowler, whose historic production has become increasingly at odds with his erratic off-the-field behavior.
- The Buffalo Bills shook up their coaching staff by firing offensive line coach Juan Castillo and receivers coach Terry Robiskie following a 6-10 finish.
The shakeup comes after Buffalo’s offense finished 30th and despite rookie quarterback Josh Allen showing gradual development in winning three of his final six starts to finish 5-6.
College football
Michigan cornerback David Long and tight end Zach Gentry are entering the NFL draft, skipping their final seasons of college eligibility.
Obituary
Eugene “Mean Gene” Okerlund, whose deadpan interviews of pro wrestling superstars like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan made him a ringside fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.
World Wrestling Entertainment announced Okerlund’s death on its website Wednesday. Okerlund’s son, Tor Okerlund, told The Associated Press that his father died early Wednesday at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, near his home in Osprey, Florida, with his wife, Jeanne, by his side.
Tor Okerlund said his father, who had undergone three kidney transplants, fell a few weeks ago “and it just kind of went from bad to worse.”
