Chaz Thomas.jpg

Chaz Thomas, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine five to 15 grams (repeater), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC less than 200 grams (repeater), maintaining a drug trafficking place (repeater), neglecting a child (great bodily harm, repeater), possession of a firearm by a felon (repeater, three counts)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments