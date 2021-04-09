Chavez M Edwards
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Racine man who allegedly injected heroin in the bathroom at work and was found passed out with his pants down was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail on Monday.
Brit's BouChic offers unique items, such as custom printed t-shirts and cups made by the owner, Brittnay Kolbaska, as well as other merchandise she has curated to showcase the boutique's style.
Upon arriving at the scene, Racine Police Department discovered a vehicle upside down in the westbound ditch of Northwestern Avenue, according to a press release.
An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. When one man got into a truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, the man in the truck allegedly swerved toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.
One of the races Racine County voters will be deciding on April 6 is that of the Wisconsin Appellate Court, District II. Incumbent Jeff Davis looks to be elected in his own right after appointment. Grogan looks to jump from City of Muskego judge to appellate court.
Victoria Elizabeth Diaz, 31, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
While statewide races remain up in the air, most local races have been called. See the first set of results here.
The officer tried to have the suspect complete the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, but the man allegedly refused multiple times and belched at the officer.
Dimple Navratil’s skepticism has been replaced with motherly pride.
Aaron Rodgers is changing positions. He's still the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback, but now he's a Jeopardy! guest host. When he retires from football, some think he may become Alex Trebek's permanent replacement.