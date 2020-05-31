Charlotte Hornets' Michael Jordan 'Plain angry' over ingrained racism he sees

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan says he is “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the civil unrest that has followed.

Jordan, the only African-American majority owner of an NBA franchise, issued a statement Sunday through the Hornets.

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration,” said Jordan. “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

Floyd died after a white Minneapolis policeman held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd was African American. He was handcuffed, and was heard to say, “I can’t breathe” before dying. The officer who knelt on Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice,” said Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington before becoming a college star at North Carolina.