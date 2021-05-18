 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charley

Charley

Charley

Attention all the senior loving adopters out there!Charley is in WIsconsin!! This southern belle is 10 plus years, but don't... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?
Local News

How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?

Those who are receiving unemployment benefits are not currently required to prove they are actively looking for employment as they normally are in Wisconsin, which some suspect adds to the hiring issues many southeast Wisconsin employers are reporting.

Republicans are moving to reinstate the requirement.

It is still being debated how much of an impact the requirement is having on employers' struggles to fill openings; the worker shortage is so new, there isn't really any data on reasons why there are so many help wanted signs and how much of an impact a single Department of Workforce Development rule has.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News