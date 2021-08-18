Charles R Haeuser

"It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body," said Anngee Goldbeck, owner of new Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St. in Downtown Racine. "It just made me happy being able to do that for people."
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
It started with a text message. "Do you really think we could start our own dance company?” Now, two Racine-native 20-year-olds, Chloie Smith-Jones & Shalan Johnson, are leading a team of 54 girls, building their confidence along the way.