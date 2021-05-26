 Skip to main content
Charles Lee Canady
Charles Lee Canady

Charles Canady

Charles Lee Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.

